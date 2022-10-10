Spire Wealth Management Takes $337,000 Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.07% of CION Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CION. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CION Investment by 165.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 62,748 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 39.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,641 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Reisner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $130,680. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CION stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.00 million and a P/E ratio of 10.10. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 147.62%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

