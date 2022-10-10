The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.