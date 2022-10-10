Strs Ohio Sells 8,987 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of SHO opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $251.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

