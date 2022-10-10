Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after buying an additional 1,382,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,182,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,991,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,023,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

