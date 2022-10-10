Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

