Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,296 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Encompass Health worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 106.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Encompass Health Trading Down 1.2 %

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of EHC opened at $48.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.35%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

