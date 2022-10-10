Strs Ohio Sells 3,725 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.70 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

