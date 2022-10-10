Strs Ohio Sells 515 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of National Health Investors worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 21.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in National Health Investors by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Health Investors Stock Down 2.6 %

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NHI stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

