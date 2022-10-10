Spire Wealth Management Has $349,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $722.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

