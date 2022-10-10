MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $32.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.