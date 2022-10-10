Spire Wealth Management Sells 163 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

IWO stock opened at $211.15 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.60 and a 200 day moving average of $225.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

