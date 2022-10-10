Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,290 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.19% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBWY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,960 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

