Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 271 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,729,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 1.2 %

MCK opened at $346.68 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.27 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

