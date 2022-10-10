Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.20% of RCM Technologies worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 192,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCMT. StockNews.com raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

RCMT stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.88. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 57.58%. Equities analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

