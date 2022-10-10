Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 655 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $428,709,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $329,472,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.1 %

DLTR opened at $141.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.55 and a 200 day moving average of $156.52. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.70 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.