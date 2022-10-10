Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 55 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

IGM opened at $281.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.60 and a 200 day moving average of $324.10. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $276.28 and a 52-week high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

