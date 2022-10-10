Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 953 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.24% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HERO opened at $17.96 on Monday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $32.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

