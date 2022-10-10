Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 84,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

