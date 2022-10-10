OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $307.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.35. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

