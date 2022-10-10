OLD National Bancorp IN Buys Shares of 5,067 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 993,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 291,045 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Down 2.9 %

AXNX opened at $72.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at $578,178.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.