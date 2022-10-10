OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 180.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $271,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

BATS SMDV opened at $56.21 on Monday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.