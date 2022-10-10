OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,002 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.38.

Moody’s stock opened at $245.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.91. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $242.61 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.