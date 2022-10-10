American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells $11,284.92 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP Greg B. Hall sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $11,284.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $82.99 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

