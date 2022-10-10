Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Sells $354,960.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,719.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $423,220.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $359,040.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $413,420.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $281,520.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $315,140.00.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $59.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of -0.30.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Xometry by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Xometry by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Xometry by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 612,731 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

