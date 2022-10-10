Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Insider Geoffrey Sam Buys 42,500 Shares

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Sam bought 42,500 shares of Paragon Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$14,577.50 ($10,194.06).
Geoffrey Sam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Geoffrey Sam acquired 25,000 shares of Paragon Care stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$8,750.00 ($6,118.88).
Paragon Care Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Paragon Care Cuts Dividend
About Paragon Care
Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers clinical solutions for anaesthetists, intensivists, cardiac, vascular, and pain management; designs, manufactures, and distributes reagent red blood cells, monoclonal blood grouping reagents, and ancillary products for immunohaematology laboratories; and eye care products, such as ophthalmology and optometry, neonatal vision screening, and procedural kits.
Further Reading
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.