Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Laurence Zuriff Sells 7,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $423,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,496,571.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $354,960.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $359,040.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $413,420.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $281,520.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $315,140.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $59.01 on Monday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of -0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. Analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xometry by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after buying an additional 247,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Xometry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 245.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after buying an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Xometry by 43.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,728,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,662,000 after buying an additional 523,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

