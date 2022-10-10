Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 61,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $553,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,570,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,064,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,250 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $21,352.50.

On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $177,644.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 11,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $136,840.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $426,503.79.

JELD opened at $9.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $28.30.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

