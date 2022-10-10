Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Sells 9,717 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 9,717 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $16,907.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,997,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 15th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $243,430.98.

On Friday, August 12th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 129,352 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $223,778.96.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Usio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Usio by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USIO shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

