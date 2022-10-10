Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $123.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after acquiring an additional 921,239 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,907,000 after acquiring an additional 728,412 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,150,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $88.10 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

