Insider Buying: Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) Director Maria C. Duey bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $20,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,623 shares in the company, valued at $103,444.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $13.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $154.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 275.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 36,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 126,532 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

