ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.0549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

