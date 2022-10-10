John Mark Learmonth Purchases 2,805 Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Stock

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) insider John Mark Learmonth purchased 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 891 ($10.77) per share, for a total transaction of £24,992.55 ($30,198.83).

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at GBX 870.60 ($10.52) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 873.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 984.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.72 million and a PE ratio of 443.88. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 805 ($9.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,290 ($15.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

