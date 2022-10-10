Ralph Niven Sells 2,250 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $35,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,341.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ralph Niven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $47,655.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $400.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

