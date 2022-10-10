Paul Geyer Acquires 2,217 Shares of Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Paul Geyer bought 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,589.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$105,248.52.

Paul Geyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Paul Geyer bought 2,271 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,456.42.

On Friday, September 16th, Paul Geyer bought 4,486 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,615.11.

Neovasc Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:NVC opened at C$1.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.78. Neovasc Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$6.07.

About Neovasc

Neovasc ( TSE:NVC Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($4.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.50) by C($2.70). The business had revenue of C$1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 million.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

