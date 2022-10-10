Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPSEY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ipsen from €98.00 ($100.00) to €102.00 ($104.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €117.00 ($119.39) to €102.00 ($104.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Stock Performance

Shares of IPSEY opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $32.51.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.