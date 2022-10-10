Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $105.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.38). As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

