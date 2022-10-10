CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareCloud alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $37,089.83.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. CareCloud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTBC. Benchmark cut their target price on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter worth $122,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 3.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.