Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Doximity by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Stock Down 4.1 %

DOCS stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.93. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $81.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Doximity Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.