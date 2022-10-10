3,428 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCT. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,448,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,296,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after buying an additional 744,902 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 603,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after buying an additional 48,904 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 481,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 391,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCT stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $21.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.