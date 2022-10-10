JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lessened by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.1% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

JPM stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

