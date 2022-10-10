Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 125.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.4 %

BKH opened at $64.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

