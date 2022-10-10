Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 418.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 38.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Coupang by 8.5% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Coupang by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

NYSE CPNG opened at $19.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

