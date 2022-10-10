VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,203 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.42% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,520,651 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 609,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 210,186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 229.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 406,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 312,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITM stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

