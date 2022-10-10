Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $50.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

