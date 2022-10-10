Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 2.7 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $94.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

