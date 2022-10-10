Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1,245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 207,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $150.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.47. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

