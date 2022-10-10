Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 375 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $70,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

NYSE AVB opened at $172.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.83. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.01 and a twelve month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

