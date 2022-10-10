Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,869 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 15.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464,697 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,762,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Royal Gold by 239.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 422,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,641,000 after purchasing an additional 297,944 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $93.88 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.01.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

