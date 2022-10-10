Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,562 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,475,000 after buying an additional 79,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPT opened at $113.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $112.40 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Citigroup upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

