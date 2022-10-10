Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,156.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,249.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,251.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,081.67 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

